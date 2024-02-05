Survey Delivers Transparency: Public Gets Unfiltered Look at the Field, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD:We have conducted a free and fair survey of the field, At least 28 thousand people told us that they will not vote, Voting turnout within Punjab is expected to be very low,

In our survey, PML-N is winning by a small margin, Tehreek-e-Insaaf has vote bank but it cannot form government, Many independent candidates will side with the winning party,

PPP is necessary in Sindh but not visible in Punjab, Any rigging that can happen can happen before the election,

The voting process is taking place under the supervision of the army, there is no chance of rigging, After the election, some important seats may also have adjustments, Muslim League-N gave a comprehensive manifesto under the leadership of Irfan Siddiqui, The manifesto has been given but how will it be implemented in the coalition government,

Both the giver and taker of usury are guilty, the PML-N has not given any manifesto against usury,Bilawal will have a clear victory in Sindh, after which he will be able to take important seats in the federation,Nawaz Sharif will become the Prime Minister for the fourth time, he will try his best to bring stability to the economy,

Founder PTI may be honest but could not do any substantial work,

Founder PTI spent time in roundup, the world is a mess,

No matter who the Prime Minister is, PML-N is expected to complete 5 years,

Uncertainty in Pakistan, people are sending their money out,

The reason why the dollar rate has increased so much is that capital is going out.

Money laundering is currently happening in the country.

At present, no one is ready to invest in Pakistan.