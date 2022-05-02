<!-- wp:image {"width":1036,"height":622} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/626f70ec4d23c.jpg" alt="Rafael Nadal said that Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players is unfair.\u2014AFP" width="1036" height="622"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MADRID: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Rafael Nadal<\/a> deemed Wimbledon\u2019s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from taking part in the Championships as \u201cunfair\u201d, the Spanish tennis legend told reporters in Madrid on Sunday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The 21-time major winner believes the All England Club chose \u201cthe most drastic option\u201d, and hopes the tours can find a way to interfere with the ban.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Wimbledon has been heavily criticised by both the ATP and WTA as well as players like Nadal\u2019s great rival Novak Djokovic for implementing the ban due to Russia\u2019s invasion of Ukraine.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Belarus is deemed an ally of Russia\u2019s and permitted Russian troops to invade Ukraine from across their border.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The ban rules out a swathe of talented players including men\u2019s world number two <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Daniil Medvedev<\/a> and last year\u2019s Wimbledon semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s unfair for my Russian colleagues,\u201d said Nadal.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIn that sense it\u2019s not their fault what\u2019s happening in this moment with the war.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI\u2019m sorry for them. I wish it was not this way, but at the end of the day we know that this is what we have.\u201d Nadal, who is returning to competitive play after a six week hiatus due to a rib injury, said it may fall upon him and his fellow players to take a stand.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAs a fellow player, what can I say? I feel sorry for them,\u201d said the 35-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI wish this was not the case.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cLet\u2019s see what happens in the coming weeks and let\u2019s see if we as players need to take a stand.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThere is something wrong.\u201d Nadal criticised Wimbledon for going beyond their remit.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWhen a government orders something, you need to follow the rules,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIn this case, the government issued a recommendation and Wimbledon decided to impose the most drastic option without being forced to do so.\u201d The Grand Slams are independent of the ATP and WTA but the tours grant them ranking points, which could be withheld if an agreement is not reached on the matter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe know that Slams are outside the ATP, but as ATP we grant them the most points of all events,\u201d said Nadal.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThey are the most important. The <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">2,000 points<\/a>, whenever we go to the Grand Slams, they are really important and we have to go to those tournaments.\u201d \u201cSo we will have to see the measures that we take, and it\u2019s very unfair thing for them, for sure.\u201d Nadal said obviously in the greater scheme of things tennis was secondary to the daily misery being experienced by the Ukrainians.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAt the end of the day, what happens in our game doesn\u2019t have any importance when we can see so many people dying and suffering and seeing the bad situation they are having in Ukraine,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt is very serious.\u201d Nadal is seeded number three in Madrid and opens his campaign<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>against the winner of the first round clash between Alexander Bublik and Miomir Kecmanovic.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->