There is no doubt that Pakistan is going through the most difficult period economically, politically and socially, every institution is controversial, the political leadership is badly exposed, the darkness of despair is increasing and the rays of hope are extinguishing one by one. Yes, the first class that is consciously affected in these situations is the youth and it is this class that first decides what to do next, usually they are left with only two options. The first is to leave the dilapidated settlement and migrate in search of a prosperous settlement and find a new abode, or the second is to light candles by oneself to remove this darkness, even if its fuel is one’s own blood.

At this time, it seems that a large number of young people have decided to take the first route, in recent days there was a news that according to the latest data of the Bureau of Immigration, those who left the country for a better future this year. The number has increased shockingly and sadly, in 2022, 765,000 educated youth have left Pakistan, including doctors, engineers, IT experts and other fields, some major fields. This year, Pakistan lost more than 7 thousand engineers, 25 thousand doctors, 1600 nurses, 2 thousand IT experts, 6500 accountants, 2600 agricultural experts and 900 teachers.

As a preacher does not want to issue a fatwa about emigrants during difficult times, obviously they will have better reasons and even more compulsions that forced them to leave the country or they may have. I think it is better to leave before the anarchy and trouble in the Jati Basti in Pisti, but in my opinion this is not the solution to the problems. The job of the youth in Ghari Basti is not to leave the village but to light the candles of hope. Think that if the same young people continue to leave the village, who will treat the sufferings of the helpless and the helpless? If in this dark night of the eclipse, everyone went to Jaganu, then who will show the way to the residents of this town who are waiting for the morning and the fulfillment of their dreams?

Instability and economic crisis in country

It is true that at present the country is in darkness due to economic crisis, mismanagement, injustice and dozens of unknown problems, but those who are directly and indirectly the rulers of this country are to blame for all this. So instead of ridding this country of this elite, why are we leaving the country?

It is also true that our rulers have broken hopes so many times and in such a bad way that despair has increased, but now it has been decided that none of them are serious about solving our problems, but all are lust for power. There are priests. It was also proved that if on one side there are treasure thieves, on the other side there are gift thieves. On the one hand, small thieves and on the other hand, the narrative of the big thief is being made. On one side there are those who don’t want to take people out of problems and on the other side there are those who are not capable of taking them out of problems.

We have also had the misfortune of having limited alternatives to either select those who have committed high-level theft and peddling or to select those who are petty thieves and peddlers. But the question is why thieves? Why not a better alternative? Why not competent and honest people? Why do we play into their hands? Why can’t they become substitutes themselves?

I would like to give an example to understand the point, think that you go to eat in a restaurant by earning your halal right, but even after paying a good price, the restaurant owner says that we have stale and smelly food for a few days. Is there or in the morning we have made the best korma of the dead goat. So you will eat a dish from both of them? In my opinion if you are not getting good food even after paying good money then you will not eat that food and try to cook something yourself.

Just like when you pay sales tax on everything you buy, pay levy on petroleum, pay income and property tax but still you are given a rotten system in which any political party When the government comes, it should be the government of the elites only for the elites and you are always told that what is available is what it is, choose from it, so is not the requirement of intellect and consciousness that you should become an option yourself by defying these options? .

Educated and knowledgeable youth must come to the field for the change of the system

This is not the time to leave the country and hand over to the beasts, this is the time to change this stinking system. Educated and knowledgeable youth must come to the field for the change of the system itself so that the people of this country can have the option of an honest, qualified and knowledgeable leadership instead of commission eaters, money launderers and moral thieves belonging to the elite.

It is easy to run away from bad times, but taking responsibility for changing the situation is a difficult but honorable choice. Why not take another path, why not light candles to dispel this darkness. The country should be freed from the merchants of darkness. Remember leaving this country is not the solution to problems, solving problems is the solution to problems. You will leave the country but your family and friends have to stay here. Another foreign country can never become a country even after a million efforts. Remember that it is easy to escape and it is difficult to fulfill responsibilities. The decision is yours, take responsibility or leave the country.

