ISLAMABAD: According to reports, the federal government has decided to abolish the import ban on mobile phones. The directives to do so are anticipated to be issued this week.



The federal government had placed import restrictions on a variety of items on May 19 in order to manage its foreign exchange reserves. The Cabinet Secretariat, the Ministry of Industry and Production, and Customs urged and requested that the prohibition be lifted because the import of mobile phones brings in millions of rupees.



According to the numbers cited by the journal, Pakistan imported 940,000 mobile phones in the first five months of this year and 10.2 million in 2021.