Tehran: Iran has warned the US of an immediate and strong response in case of any attack on its territory.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Erawani, warned that if any attack occurs on our land, Iran will respond appropriately because it is in the interest of our nation and borders.

According to foreign media, the statement of the Iranian ambassador came in the context of the statement of the American president given a few days ago, in which Joe Biden announced that the United States has decided how it will respond to the attack in Jordan.

The US president said that the Iraqi group that carried out the drone attack in Jordan was supported by Iran.

According to media reports, many Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers have been killed in the Israeli attacks in Syria so far, of which 2 officers died on December 25 and 5 on January 20.