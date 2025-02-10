Renowned Pakistani actress Hania Amir has expressed her support for the hospitality of controversial Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant. Hania Amir said that if Rakhi comes to Pakistan, she will definitely go to pick her up at the airport.

This interesting conversation came to light during an event in London, in which, apart from Hania Amir, Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub and other artists were also present.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Rakhi Sawant had addressed Hania Amir in a video and said, “Do you have a place for me in your house? I am your sister coming from India, come to the airport to pick me up!”

To this, Hania Amir happily replied, “I will wait for Rakhi at the airport.”

When asked if she would like to work in India, Hania Amir said, “There is no such program right now, if it happens, I will definitely tell you.” However, she also hinted at going to India at Rakhi’s invitation.

Hania Amir said that happiness and a positive lifestyle are the secrets to her beauty and vitality.