The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas has said that it will not release any Israeli hostages until the goals are achieved.

In a statement issued by Hamas, it is said that they are fighting a decisive and sensational negotiation war with Israel, in which the victory will be ours.

Hamas says that it firmly sticks to its terms, the main conditions being the complete cessation of attacks in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israel blows up the UN ceasefire resolution, attacks on Gaza continue

Hamas says that the return of those displaced from the northern areas is also an important condition for the negotiations.

On the other hand, negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire are ongoing in Qatar. Qatar says it has no update on the timelines for ceasefire talks but remains optimistic.

It should be noted that even after the cease-fire resolution in the UN Security Council, Israel’s attacks in Gaza are continuing.

Another 24 Palestinians were martyred by an overnight bombing in Rafah, and 5 Palestinians were martyred by airstrikes on Bridge Camp.

3 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli firing in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.