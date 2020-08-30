Will not bow before falsehood despite oppression: Zardari

KARACHI : Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the grandson of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Martyr of Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain’s flag which was raised against falsehood will be held high with high spirits at any cost. He said we will endure all kinds of oppression, but we will not bow before any falsehood. According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the former president paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and said that Imam Hussain (AS) had conquered the truth by sacrificing his family. He further said that the great and unique role of Bibi Zainab (RA) is a beacon for us to keep the religion of Islam alive. The great sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala is a means of awakening humanity. Asif Zardari said that Imam Hussain (RA) is a great hero of the entire universe that is why people of all religions and faiths recognize him as a champion of truth and truthfulness. He said that we are proud and honored to be followers of Imam Hussain (AS) and pledge that we will not bow before any falsehood.