Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that he has told US President Joe Biden that after the temporary cease-fire ends, Israel will launch an attack on Gaza with full force.

In a statement, Netanyahu said he would welcome an extension of the ceasefire.

On the other hand, Hamas says that the price for the release of military prisoners will not be the same as that paid by Israel in exchange for the release of civilians.

Hamas says an additional 10 hostages per day could be released under the Qatari-brokered deal.

It should be noted that more than 14,850 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 36,000 have been injured in the ongoing Israeli bombardment in Gaza since October 7.

Today is the last day of a 4-day temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Gaza and both sides are releasing each other’s prisoners under the agreement.

On the other hand, Al Jazeera News has revealed the very cruel and inhuman behavior of the Zionist administration.