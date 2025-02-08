Punjab Wildlife has decided to approach the court again for not implementing the court order against famous TikToker Rajab Butt, who is accused of illegally keeping a lion cub in his custody.

According to the report, last month, the court had ordered Rajab Butt to make an awareness video on wildlife in the first week of every month and share it on his social media accounts. Under this decision, he had to upload such videos every month for a year to highlight the importance of wildlife conservation among the public.

According to the court order, Rajab Butt was supposed to make his first awareness video in the first week of February. However, despite the passage of a week, neither any video was shared by him nor the content provided by Wildlife was used.

Speaking on the matter, Punjab Wildlife Lahore Region Deputy Director Mian Asim Kamran said that Rajab Butt has clearly violated the court order. “We will inform the court about this and request action against Rajab Butt.

Rajab Butt had illegally kept a lion cub that he received as a gift on the occasion of marriage in his custody, on which Punjab Wildlife took action.

The court had given him three options as punishment: imprisonment, a heavy fine or the responsibility of making videos for awareness about wildlife. Rajab Butt accepted the third option and promised the court that he would use his social media popularity to create awareness about wildlife conservation.

After this, Rajab Butt met Director General Wildlife Mudassar Riaz and acknowledged his responsibilities. Punjab Wildlife also provided him with the necessary material to make awareness videos so that he could complete the campaign in a better manner.

Wildlife officials have taken strict notice of Rajab Butt’s failure to upload the first video on time, Mian Asim Kamran added that “we will approach the court and request further action against Rajab Butt so that “Legal action can be taken for violating the court order.”

This case highlights how serious the consequences of ignoring court orders can be. Wildlife officials want to make this case an example so that no one is allowed to b