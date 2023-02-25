According to a recent video, Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has accused him of raping her. Aaliya has filed a complaint against the actor for forcing himself on her.

She posted a video to Instagram, referring to the actor as “badtameez” (ill-mannered). She continued by claiming that he and his family were fighting for custody of Shora and Yaani.

Aaliya accused the star of “misusing” his influence and that he didn’t understand how to raise kids. She also stated, while sobbing, “You can spend your money to buy as many people as you like, but you cannot take my kids. How will you store them? Will they stay by your side? Even the definition of a father escapes them.”

She penned the following caption in Hindi: “a talented actor who frequently aspires to being a kind person! This man remains silent as a callous mother refers to my defenceless child as being not legally mine. Yesterday, a rape complaint (supported by evidence) was made at the Versova police station.Under no circumstances will I let their cold, heartless hands touch my helpless children.

Aaliya, formerly Anjali Kishore Panday, and the Gangs of Wasseypur star have had a tumultuous relationship for more than ten years. After Aaliya filed for divorce in 2020, the pair gained media attention. Then in 2021, after having a change of heart, she annulled the separation.

The Bollywood star and his family had already been the targets of some severe accusations made by her attorney. Legal counsel for Aaliya, Rizwan Siddiquee, has accused Nawazuddin and his family of not giving the latter access to food or bathroom.