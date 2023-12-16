A trial in absentia is usually considered a last option after all practical measures have

been taken to ensure the defendant’s attendance. In the criminal judicial system, a

trial in absentia, sometimes referred to as a “in absentia” trial, is a legal action in

which the defendant is not physically present in court during their trial. These trials

usually take place when the accused has absconded from the jurisdiction, is missing

intentionally or accidentally, or cannot be found or escaped to another country of

jurisdiction. For a variety of reasons, countries enact laws allowing for trials in

absentia; frequently, these laws aim to strike a compromise between the accused’s

rights and the requirement for efficient administration of justice. Regular criminal

courts, military courts, and international criminal tribunals all hold trials in absentia,

and they are recognized everywhere.

been taken to ensure the defendant’s attendance. In the criminal judicial system, a trial in absentia, sometimes referred to as a “in absentia” trial, is a legal action in which the defendant is not physically present in court during their trial. These trials usually take place when the accused has absconded from the jurisdiction, is missing intentionally or accidentally, or cannot be found or escaped to another country of jurisdiction. For a variety of reasons, countries enact laws allowing for trials in absentia; frequently, these laws aim to strike a compromise between the accused’s rights and the requirement for efficient administration of justice. Regular criminal courts, military courts, and international criminal tribunals all hold trials in absentia, and they are recognized everywhere. The court can continue the trial without the defendant or accused in specific

circumstances where they knowingly flee or become a fugitive in order to evade

prosecution. This legal theory, sometimes referred to as the fugitive disentitlement

concept, is used in situations where it is believed that the offender is intentionally

trying to avoid justice. Trials in absentia are also governed by international law and

conventions, with many nations having a duty to guarantee that people are not put

through trials that infringe their rights. Trials in absentia are also governed by

international law and conventions, with many nations having a duty to guarantee that

people are not put through trials that infringe their legal rights.

circumstances where they knowingly flee or become a fugitive in order to evade prosecution. This legal theory, sometimes referred to as the fugitive disentitlement concept, is used in situations where it is believed that the offender is intentionally trying to avoid justice. Trials in absentia are also governed by international law and conventions, with many nations having a duty to guarantee that people are not put through trials that infringe their rights. Trials in absentia are also governed by international law and conventions, with many nations having a duty to guarantee that people are not put through trials that infringe their legal rights. An accused person cannot often be tried and found guilty in absentia. However,

absentia trials are held in Pakistan, as well as in many other nations, when the

accused is not present in court due to a variety of circumstances, including escaping

the law on purpose, living abroad, or being a fugitive. This clause aims to protect any

evidence that might be used against the fugitive if he is found and brought before the

court. To address immediate security issues or avoid prospective harm, a trial in

absentia is required in cases involving major crimes or risks to national security.

absentia trials are held in Pakistan, as well as in many other nations, when the accused is not present in court due to a variety of circumstances, including escaping the law on purpose, living abroad, or being a fugitive. This clause aims to protect any evidence that might be used against the fugitive if he is found and brought before the court. To address immediate security issues or avoid prospective harm, a trial in absentia is required in cases involving major crimes or risks to national security. A century-old statute known as the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 governs trials in

absentia. That statute governs trials held in absentia. The Penal Code and other rules

pertaining to the trial of offences have a strong foundation for this practice. The

Criminal Procedure Code of 1898 governs the process for issuing proclamations in

sections 87 and 88. The accused’s immovable property may therefore be attached by

the court pursuant to section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, allowing the

accused to appear in court. If the court determines that the accused has been properly

served with a summons or warrant and that there is no justifiable basis for their

absence, it may proceed with the accused’s trial even though they are not present, as

permitted under Section 512 of the CrPC. The legal framework may evolve over time,

and different countries have different policies on the admissibility and particular

guidelines for trials in absentia.

absentia. That statute governs trials held in absentia. The Penal Code and other rules pertaining to the trial of offences have a strong foundation for this practice. The Criminal Procedure Code of 1898 governs the process for issuing proclamations in sections 87 and 88. The accused’s immovable property may therefore be attached by the court pursuant to section 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, allowing the accused to appear in court. If the court determines that the accused has been properly served with a summons or warrant and that there is no justifiable basis for their absence, it may proceed with the accused’s trial even though they are not present, as permitted under Section 512 of the CrPC. The legal framework may evolve over time, and different countries have different policies on the admissibility and particular guidelines for trials in absentia. Section 4 of the Suppression of Terrorist Activities (Special Courts) Act 1975, Section 9

of the Terrorist Affected Areas (Special Courts) Act 1992, Section 21 of the Anti

Terrorism Act 1997, Section 295A of the Pakistan Penal Code (which has been added

to the list of offences only triable under the Anti Terrorism Act 1997), section

172,173,174 PPC and Section 31 of the NAB ordinance, 1999 are among the special

statutes that also offer the mechanism for trial in absentia. Before using this clause,

nevertheless, a proclamation designating the accused as an absconder or proclaimed

criminal must be made

Before the trial can be held in absentia, the following legal requirements must be met:

I. The accused is purposefully hiding his identity in order to obstruct justice;

II. The state will pay for legal representation for the accused.

III. In accordance with Section 87 Cr.P.C., an appropriate proclamation has been issued.

IV. That nobody has been able to serve him with a notice to appear in court, and

someone (typically a process server) needs to take care of this in person.

V. That all attempts to get the accused to appear have been unsuccessful, and even

warrants could not be carried out.

VI. Offering the absconder legal representation is another. Offering the absconder legal

representation is another.

VII. The trial’s date, time, and place must be duly communicated to the defendant

throughout the legal process. Usually, formal summonses or notices are used to notify

the defendant and are delivered to their known address.

VIII. The accused’s inability to appear in court to respond to the charges or stand trial must

be proven to the court’s satisfaction.

IX. Based on the evidence and arguments put forward during the trial, the court can issue

a verdict at the conclusion, declaring the defendant guilty or not guilty