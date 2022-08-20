Dr. Atif Mian, a highly respected economist from Pakistan who now lives in the United States, has called politicians and journalists who want lower gas prices in Pakistan “irresponsible and shortsighted” and explained why the prices must remain high.

He claimed that Pakistan was currently experiencing a severe balance of payments issue and that the only reason the exchange rate is currently stable is because the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had given its approval.

This is not the time to be careless, according to Dr. Mian.The economist stated that Pakistan “needs a meaningful strategy to move out of the recurring balance of payments crisis.” He went on to emphasise that the nation needed to balance its current account, with oil being the main import.

In order to balance the country’s current account, he explained, the price of gasoline must remain high; otherwise, significant problems could arise.A “real energy transition programme” must be implemented alongside the increase in gas prices, Dr. Mian continued.

He provided an illustration by saying that the high gasoline tax income might be used to fund an energy transition strategy that incorporates solar energy, electrification, and public transportation.