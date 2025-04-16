Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 release Don created quite a stir and was remade in 2006 and 2011 with some changes under the direction of Javed Akhtar’s son Farhan Akhtar.

Javed Akhtar had chosen Shah Rukh Khan for Don and then Don 2 and his choice proved to be right. Both the films were blockbuster hits.

Farhan Akhtar had announced the making of Don 3 after the success of Don in 2006 and its sequel Don 2 in 2011.

Fans were hoping that Shah Rukh Khan would once again play the lead role in this film and the actor had hinted the same.

However, after reading the script, Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar had a disagreement over its ending and it escalated to such an extent that director Farhan Akhtar had to find a replacement for Shah Rukh.

It should be noted that the differences over the ending of Don 3 are in place, but serious differences between Farhan and Shah Rukh arose during the shooting of Don 2.

An old video of Don 2 villain Nader Ali is going viral in which he said that Shah Rukh Khan did not remember the dialogues of a scene.

Nader Ali, who played the role of Dewan, recalled that scene and further said that an assistant was made to hand over the script and Shah Rukh spoke the dialogues after seeing it.

Nader Ali said that Farhan Akhtar did not like all this at all but he remained silent but then at the end of the scene Shah Rukh Khan added a line of his own.

To which Farhan Akhtar said, “Shah Rukh, can I make a request?” The line you added is not in the script. Do not re-do the scene according to the script.

Shah Rukh replied emphatically, “Abe, Don is making Don, but who is Don? Is it Shah Rukh? The public wants to see Shah Rukh Khan. So don’t worry.”

This has come and gone and the film Don 2 was also a successful film, but perhaps director Farhan Akhtar had kept this in mind and dropped Shah Rukh from Don 3.

Director Farhan Akhtar has now signed Ranveer Singh in place of Shah Rukh in Don 3 and the shooting of the film has started late due to his busy schedule.

Now it remains to be seen how much this decision will please Shah Rukh’s fans.