Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, has been arrested during a court appearance in the capital, Islamabad, to face corruption allegations. Video of the arrest shared by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party showed security forces in riot-control gear whisking the 70-year-old away in a van.

Al-Qadir Trust and imran khan Al-Qadir Trust is a charitable organization based in Pakistan, founded by Abdul Sattar Edhi, a well-known humanitarian and philanthropist. The Trust provides a range of social welfare services, including healthcare, education, and emergency relief. Imran Khan, on the other hand, is a Pakistani politician who founded the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Khan served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2021. There is no direct connection between Al-Qadir Trust and Imran Khan or his political party, PTI. However, during his time as Prime Minister, Khan has expressed support for the work of charitable organizations like Al-Qadir Trust and has encouraged the private sector to contribute to social welfare initiatives. Khan has also launched several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the underprivileged in Pakistan, such as the Ehsaas program, which provides financial assistance and social protection to low-income households. Overall, while there may not be a direct connection between Al-Qadir Trust and Imran Khan, both share a commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged in Pakistan through various social welfare initiatives Why Imran Khan got arrested?

On May 10, 2023, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court appearance in Islamabad over corruption allegations related to the Al-Qadir Trust. The National Accountability Bureau had issued an arrest warrant against Khan on May 1 in relation to the case.

The Al-Qadir Trust is a charitable organization based in Pakistan that was founded by Abdul Sattar Edhi, a well-known humanitarian and philanthropist. The Trust provides a range of social welfare services, including healthcare, education, and emergency relief.

It is alleged that Khan, during his time as prime minister, had misused his authority to allocate funds from the government’s discretionary development fund to the Al-Qadir Trust. The authorities claim that the funds were not used for their intended purposes and were instead misappropriated for personal gain.

Khan has denied the allegations and has stated that the charges against him are politically motivated. He has accused the current government of targeting him and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which he founded.

The arrest of a former prime minister is a significant development in Pakistani politics, and it has sparked controversy and allegations of police brutality from his supporters. The Rangers, a paramilitary force in Pakistan, reportedly broke into the room where Khan was located and forcibly removed him from his wheelchair before taking him into custody.

The arrest has also raised concerns about the state of democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan. Some of Khan’s supporters have accused the government of violating his rights and engaging in political witch-hunts.

However, it is important to note that everyone is entitled to due process and a fair trial, and that allegations should be investigated and proven in court based on evidence and legal procedures. The arrest of a former prime minister should be based on credible evidence and proper legal channels.

In conclusion, Imran Khan’s arrest over corruption allegations related to the Al-Qadir Trust is a significant development in Pakistani politics. It remains to be seen how the case will unfold and how it will impact the upcoming national elections. However, what is important is that the rule of law and due process should be followed, and that any allegations of wrongdoing should be investigated and proven in a court of law.