Faisal Rehman had made his place in the film industry at a young age and became the hero of many senior actresses, including Shabnam.

Faisal Rehman filled such a huge gap in the age of the hero and heroine with his lively and prominent acting that those characters became immortal.

In an interview given to a private channel, 58-year-old Faisal Rehman told a surprising and interesting reason for not getting married yet.

Faisal Rehman said that he is not sad about not getting married, I have not felt the need for any support till date and I want to be self-sufficient in the future as well.

Rejecting the impression of not getting married due to failure in love, actor Faisal Rehman said that one of the reasons for not getting married is that I am free-thinking and my heart is not broken.

The actor recently revealed the reason for not getting married while participating as a guest on a web show.

Faisal said that I have been close to many people in my life and decided to get married but the marriage could not happen.

It should be remembered that two months ago, in another interview, while revealing the secret of not getting married, he had revealed that I am afraid of making promises, so I give up on the idea of ​​getting married every time.

Faisal Rehman said that I think all men are afraid of making such promises, but due to societal pressure and their own insecurities, they get married because they feel that they need a partner in life.

He added that I think that if we know ourselves well, we do not need anyone else in life.

The actor also said that two people can get along with each other only if they understand each other well and both have the same characteristics.