Pakistani actress Maryam Nafees says that when she had to come from Islamabad to Karachi, she found it very difficult to adjust to another city. Talking to a private TV channel, she said that she told that after marriage, when she If you migrated from Islamabad to Karachi, why was it difficult to live here? Maryam said that because she has lived in Islamabad and Islamabad is considered to be the cleanest city in Pakistan.

He said that since I am from Islamabad and if I get a chance to migrate to any other city of Pakistan, what is the reason for it, while Islamabad is the cleanest city in Pakistan. Maryam said that I have lived in Islamabad and there is no question of living in any other city. On this, Momin called Maryam a burger, to which she denied that she was not a burger child.

The actress said that she also goes to very strange places for photoshoots. As he also traveled in interior Sindh Thar. On Momin Saqib said what is strange inside Sindh, on which Maryam Nafees said that Burger is not a region. She also said that she also shot the film with her husband’s daks.