If people think about the lifestyle and residence of the world’s richest people, luxurious bungalows, palaces, mansions and living in them like princes come to mind.

But on the contrary, can you imagine that a person like Elon Musk, the owner of several companies and X (formerly Twitter), can sleep on the office floor? Even a junior employee who usually works in an office probably wouldn’t think so.

According to a New York Times report, Elon Musk hates the weekend, which everyone looks forward to. For more than a decade, Musk has been supporting working at least 80 hours a week. In 2018, he said in a statement that if necessary, everyone should work up to 100 hours a week to change the world.

Elon Musk says that working 120 hours a week is my superpower. Do you know why this person doesn't rest even with so much money?

A New York Times report commented that Elon Musk sleeps on the office floor because it is proof of hard work, his strength and his right to rule. In addition, according to another foreign media, in an interview given in 2022, Elon Musk explained the reason for this. According to Musk, his office was his initial residence. Apart from this, this move was strategic, because he wanted employees to see him and work properly. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos talks about working 12 hours a day during his early days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook is known for sending emails at 4:30 a.m. Similarly, Elon Musk’s boss, who is a keen news and social media enthusiast, claims that no president has worked harder than him.