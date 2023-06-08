Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed the reason for meeting his fans with bare feet.

Amitabh Bachchan’s popularity around the world, including India, is still the same as it was in his youth, but the actor also knows how to respect the love of his fans.

The actor has been meeting fans outside his house every Sunday since his youth and thanking them for their love.

However, it is worth noting here that Amitabh always goes barefoot outside the house ‘Jalsa’ to meet his fans. Why do they do this? Recently, the actor revealed the secret in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog that someone asked me why do you go barefoot to meet your fans, to which I replied that you go to the temple barefoot and for me my fans and well-wishers are my temple barefoot in respect to them. I will go and meet.

The actor also mentioned in his blog that he has arranged plain and lemon water for those who wait outside the house for hours to catch a glimpse of him so that visitors can quench their thirst in the scorching sun and heat.