ISLAMABAD :Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Tuesday questioned during the hearing of civilians trial in military court that why do they want the Supreme Court to do the work that is supposed to be done by the Parliament?Justice Afghan gave the remarks while appellant’s counsel Salman Akram Raja argued that the original decision stressed that courts cannot be established outside Clause 3 of Article 175.The justice remarked that the country has a constitution [of 1973], and all the rules framed under the martial law were reviewed under the 18th Amendment

.You gave the example of India, where the law was changed through the parliament.A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-din Khan, and including justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Shahid Bilal Hassan, resumed hearing of the intra-court appeal after a day’s adjourment as Advocate Raja could not reach the court in time.