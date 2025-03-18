Zeba Bakhtiar, who gained fame in the 80s and 90s for her magical beauty and natural acting, always had a troubled married life. Zeba Bakhtiar, who made her mark with the drama Siril Anarkali in 1988, also achieved success in Bollywood.

The film Hina, released in India in 1995, catapulted Zeba Bakhtiar to the list of famous heroines. In this film, Zeba Bakhtiar worked opposite Rishi Kapoor. Along with her acting, the story and songs of this film also created a stir. Zeba Bakhtiar’s first marriage was in 1985 and she got divorced within just a year. Later, Zeba Bakhtiar married Indian actor and dancer Javed Jafri in 1989 and unfortunately, this marriage also lasted only a year.

After the success of the film in Bollywood but an unsuccessful marriage, Zeba Bakhtiar came to Pakistan and married singer Adnan Sami in 1993. Zeba Bakhtiar worked in Syed Noor’s film ‘Sargam’, released in 1995. Adnan Sami was her opponent in this film.

The film was a success, but problems arose in Zeba Bakhtiar’s married life again and she divorced Adnan Sami after 3 years of marriage. Zeba Bakhtiar also has a son, Azan, from Adnan Sami, who was raised by Zeba Bakhtiar. In a recent interview, Zeba Bakhtiar spoke openly about these bitter and unsuccessful experiences of marriage. Explaining the reason for not getting married after Adnan Sami, Zeba Bakhtiar said that all my attention was focused on my son Azan. I was not in a position to take the risk of any other exam. Zeba Bakhtiar added that one of the reasons was that I could not find anyone who would be the best for me and my son.