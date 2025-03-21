Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, who is known for her legendary beauty, has revealed in an interview that she was offered 16 more Indian films after “Henna”, which she turned down.

Zeba Bakhtiar’s Indian debut film “Henna” was a super hit film that raised flags of success on both sides of the border. In this film, Zeba Bakhtiar played the lead role of Henna opposite Indian actor Rishi Kapoor.

Zeba Bakhtiar was given the title of the queen of legendary beauty only after working in India’s legendary Raj Kapoor’s film Henna. Zeba Bakhtiar achieved success in both Pakistani showbiz and Bollywood.

Zeba Bakhtiar is among the Pakistani actresses who have worked in mainstream Bollywood films and made both the audience and critics their fans. Recently, the actress shed light on her Bollywood experiences during a show.

She said that working in Raj Kapoor’s film was an honor for her, and this experience was nothing short of a masterpiece. However, she was very careful about choosing her roles in Bollywood.

Zeba Bakhtiar said that after the success of the film “Hina”, she received offers for 16 films one after another, whose roles she liked, but despite this, she rejected those offers.

The actress, explaining the reason for not doing those Indian films, said that there was a scene or song in those films that was against her principles. Zeba said that she could not sing while getting wet in a rain scene wearing a thin cloth saree. That is why she refused to do most of the films.

The actress also said that when a Pakistani actor returns after working in Bollywood or any other industry, he gets more attention. She said that this is unfortunately an old tradition, because Pakistanis give more importance to imported things. Similarly, they treat artists the same way.