Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who is currently captaining Lanka Premier League side Galle Gladiators, abruptly left Sri Lanka amid the tournament on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately I have a personal emergency to attend to back home,” he tweeted, much to the surprise of cricket fans.

However, he went on to assure fans that he “will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled”.

He wished his team “all the best” in his absence.

The exact nature of his “personal emergency” remains unclear at the moment.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Afridi had joined his team a day late after missing his flight to Sri Lanka. The all-rounder, however, arguably made up for it with a highly entertaining performance during the first Galle Gladiators match on Friday.

The skipper seemed to have turned back time to the prime of his career, smashing boundary after boundary. At the end of the game, his knock consisted of three 4s and six 6s.