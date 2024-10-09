LAHORE: Pakistani film industry senior actor and director Shaan Shahid has revealed that he has been offered many popular Indian films in the past, but he refused to act in those films.

In a recent interview, Shaan said that he was offered roles in ‘Ghajini’, ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’, and ‘Delhi 6’, out of which he offered a whopping Rs 8 crore for ‘Ghajini’. had gone

Shaan cited his father’s views on Kashmir as the reason for not working in India and said he did not want to disappoint his father. He said that people are being oppressed in Kashmir, and I cannot be involved in the violation of their rights.

Regarding the film Ghajini, Shaan said that he was offered a negative role, but he did not accept the role as he believed that India wanted to portray his nationality in a negative light.

The actor revealed that he was also offered the role of Fawad Khan in the super hit drama ‘Humsafar’, but he did not accept the role due to his busy schedule. Shaan said that no drama script has impressed him yet.