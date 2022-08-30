Since Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India in the 2022 Asia Cup match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, there has been much discussion.

The final over of the match, which was bowled by Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz, is one of the issues being discussed on social media regarding how things might have transpired differently. India had to score seven runs to reach the 148-run goal.

Ravindra Jadeja was struck out by Nawaz on the opening delivery, giving the team hope for victory. The following ball resulted in a single, and Hardik Pandya then arrived at the crease. The following pitch was a six from Pandya, giving India the victory.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will face off today in the Asia Cup 2022 Watch what went wrong in the pivotal Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and India.

However, because Ravindra Jadeja was moved up to No. 4 in the batting order, a pin was inserted in Nawaz’s bowling, and he was then called back in the final over Nawaz also bowled the 12th over.

The debate on whether it was wise to let Nawaz bowl the final match has dominated social mediaFormer Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is one of several cricket experts who has commented on the subject.

“The key for me was having a left-hander there in the middle,” the former South African cricketer is quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.”That meant [Mohammad] Nawaz couldn’t be brought back by them [Pakistan],”

“As a result, Nawaz needed to be restrained in the back. In the end, they surely paid the price for that.”

The bowling lineup for Pakistan included three right-arm quicks, a legspinner, and Nawaz, a spinner who performed admirably throughout the game.He first entered the game in the ninth over and sent Rohit Sharma to the pavilion. Two overs after he entered the game, he sent Virat Kohli back.