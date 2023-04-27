Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt has a humorous excuse for rejecting to work with Minal Khan. Although they were “offered many projects,” the actor from Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain won’t be paired with Khan.

The Khwaboon Ke Darmiyaan actor most recently attended host and actor Faysal Qureshi’s Eid show with his wife Aiman Khan. During the game part, the host posed a frequently requested question to Butt, namely whether he “wants to work with Aiman and Minal, but gets no offers. It is true, Quraishi inquired.

The Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor admitted that although he receives numerous requests for work with his lovely wife and sister-in-law, he does not feel comfortable doing so.

On November 20, 1998, twins Aiman and Minal Khan were born. One of the most prominent actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment sector are the twins.

“It’s not like that; we actually receive numerous offers to be cast together,” the Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat actor claimed. Minal gave me a project offer about three or four months ago.. Quraishi was intrigued by this and inquired as to why Butt had rejected.

The Qaraar actor claimed, “It wasn’t me; it was Minal [Khan] who declined because there were Ramadan serials airing at the time, among other reasons. Additionally, we don’t feel comfortable working together.

The 31-year-old actor expressed his desire to collaborate with Ramsha Khan, a close friend of his wife.

Butt said that he could never work with Minal Khan since the twins are “so similar” that it is impossible to tell them apart on Wasim Badami’s show.