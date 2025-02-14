The director of Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna’s film ‘Mila’ has revealed that Twinkle was offered the role of Kajol for the film before, but the actress refused to accept it.

According to an Indian media report, the director of the film Mela, Dharmesh Darshan, had revealed in an old interview that actress Kajol refused to work for the film because of Aamir Khan because the actress did not want to work with him.

The director said that Kajol is a one-take actor, while Aamir repeats every shot several times and takes several retakes, due to which he is also called Mr. Perfectionist, but Kajol was not satisfied with it.

Dharmesh said that after Kajol refused to do the film because of Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna acted in it, which was her last film. When asked about the reasons for the failure of the film Mela, the director said that Aamir Khan’s reason for this was more because of his brother Faisal Khan’s debut in this film than himself.

The film earned only 25 to 28 crores, while Kajol’s decision proved to be right and she avoided doing a flop film due to her reservations. However, Kajol then worked with Aamir Khan in the film ‘Fanaa’ in 2007, which proved to be a blockbuster.