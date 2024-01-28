Pakistani actor Ali Afzal Khan says that renowned naat khawan Junaid Jamshed played an important role in giving him a religious atmosphere and avoiding showbiz.

Recently, during a podcast interview, Ali Afzal Khan talked about quitting showbiz.

According to Ali Afzal Khan, I worked in the industry for 20 to 22 years. During my long career, I did many projects as an actor and host. During this time, since Naat Khawan was a famous singer and I was an actor, we used to meet often.

According to the former actor, he started to know and understand the Qur’an while hosting, but after that, when he left the hosting due to personal differences, Junaid Jamshed turned to preaching, during which he spent three days and then 40 days. I started praying regularly, after that I had two options: stay away from showbiz or stick to religion, I chose the path of religion by staying away from showbiz.

The former actor said that it is not easy for an actor who is at the peak of his career to leave his career but I had decided 8 to 9 months before leaving showbiz that I will leave showbiz after that I Stop doing contracts.