Actress Komal Mir is one of the rising stars in Pakistan’s showbiz industry and she is making her acting debut.

Recently, actress Komal Mir gave an interview in which she talked about various aspects of her acting and said that during the shooting of the drama she had to do things that she never thought of.

Talking about the shooting of a scene of her drama, the actress said that in one scene she had to eat fake food from dirty dishes, which was very difficult for her.

Komal Mir said that the director ordered the dirty dishes left over from the afternoon and said to eat from it, I also tried to chat a little but the director refused and said to eat properly.

In another scene, the actress said, “In the scene, I had to be slapped by my aunt, she was really slapped. I cried a lot and called my mother and told her not to act, but that was a different experience.” Which I did.