Peshawar will miss out on hosting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches next year as well.

The work of Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, which was started during the Tehreek-e-Insaf regime, has not been completed even after 2 years.

The work for the installation of field lights has not be started yet, due to which Peshawar will miss out on hosting PSL matches.

Sources say that the construction cost of the stadium has also exceeded two billion rupees, but despite this, the work of the stadium could not be completed.

Cricket fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite domestic and foreign cricketers in action in Peshawar.