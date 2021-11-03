Matthew Cross cheers for Safyaan Sharif: The Scottish wicket-keeper pointed out immense support by Indians fans for his fast bowler.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Scotland in Dubai, New Zealand have gained an advantage in the first innings by scoring 172/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer.

It was a 105-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips (33) which played a pivotal role in New Zealand putting on board a rare high score in this tournament.

In what was his 19th T20I half-century and second in a T20 World Cup, Guptill dominated both the Scottish bowlers and high temperate at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Guptill, who narrowly missed out on a third T20I century, departed after scoring an impact-generating 93 (56) comprising of six fours and seven sixes.

It was in the fifth over of New Zealand’s innings when Scotland wicket-keeper Matthew Cross was heard cheering pacer Safyaan Sharif on the stump mic. Sharif, who had dismissed Daryl Mitchell (13) and Kane Williamson (0) in the same over, had the support of plentiful Indian fans according to Cross.

With India facing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in Dubai, they need either of Scotland or Namibia to beat New Zealand in one of the many conditions for them to qualify for the semi-finals.

“Whole of India behind you,” Cross was heard on the stump mic. Playing only their second T20Is against New Zealand, Scotland would need an incredible batting performance to seal a 173-run chase today.