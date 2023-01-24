By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: SK Niazi, Chief Editor of Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, spoke on “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “Due to the formation of factions, problems will increase for the PML-N; Imran Khan should be given a chance for clean and transparent elections.”

He further stated that “Imran Khan was made popular by the opposition; with this politics, the economy cannot recover; whoever loses in the election will not accept defeat; there is a need to understand the ground realities.”

Bilal Gilani, Executive Director Gallup Pakistan, spoke on the programme “Sachi Baat.” “The appointment of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab was decided in accordance with the law,” he said.

People want to see elections, People are worried about the election; they don’t want to see chaos; they want the political leadership to sit together and make decisions.

Mistrust in the political process is increasing among the people. A democratic government has the right to rule with the votes of the people. The Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) is responsible for conducting elections, if we want to take the country forward, then we have to follow the constitution, Due to the Punjab and KP elections, public pressure will increase for the general election.

The political leadership should sit together and decide the general elections, currently, there is no such leadership in the country that speaks beyond party interests. Imran Khan’s popularity has declined in Punjab.

If there are problems in the party and factions start appearing, the PML-N may suffer due to factionalism.

Similarly, Dr Shahid Hassan Siddiqui, an economist, spoke on SK Niazi’s programme “Sachi Baat.”

“Our interest rate has reached 17%, inflation has risen by 12.5%, the State Bank’s policies are contradictory, our politicians know what to do, but there is a big difference between knowing and doing, and governments have purposefully kept the FBR corrupt,” he said.

In Pakistan, the elite do not pay taxes, the poor are squeezed, and the State Bank and FBR are not interested in solving economic problems. People should put pressure on the politicians to solve the country’s problems.

Pakistan should make electricity from water; we are making it from oil.

Pakistan’s main problem is lavish spending. People should put pressure on the politicians to solve the country’s problems. A charter of economics should be made to solve the country’s problems; legislation and the FBR need to be fixed.