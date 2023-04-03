Shadab Khan’s position as the vice-captain of the Pakistani men’s cricket team is in jeopardy as a result of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to rest a rounder for the New Zealand series.

Imad Wasim and opener Shan Masood are reportedly strong candidates to succeed Shadab Khan as Pakistan’s deputy captain, according to reports in local media that cited sources.

Board members and captain Babar Azam will be present at a gathering to finalise the teams for the upcoming series against the Black Caps. Chairman of the PCB management committee Najam Sethi will make the final choice, and following approval, a formal announcement will be made.

PCB officials didn’t think Shadab should remain as vice skipper. Usama Mir, the team’s leg-spinner, will probably get an opportunity in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Men in Green dropped the series despite having Shadab Khan as their captain for the T20 match against Afghanistan. Khan won numerous awards as an individual despite the series loss, becoming the seventh spinner overall and the first Pakistani to reach 100 T20I wickets in his 87th game.