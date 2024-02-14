ISLAMABAD: After the general elections, manipulations are going on to form the government and now preparations are being made to convene a session of the new parliament.

According to the sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Solangi will recommend the date of convening the National Assembly session because according to the law, after the elections, the caretaker minister of parliamentary affairs recommends to the caretaker prime minister to convene a session of the National Assembly.

Sources said that this recommendation will be sent to the caretaker prime minister in the form of a summary.

After that, the President of the State will approve the summary of convening the meeting of the National Assembly, the meeting of the National Assembly will be chaired by the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.