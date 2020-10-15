RAWALPINDI: Amid reports of former pacer Mohammad Akram being appointed the chief selector, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan on Wednesday said the board was considering three candidates for the slot that will fall vacant after November 30.

Misbah-ul-Haq has announced that he is resigning as the chief selector to focus on coaching.

“Yes, Mohammad Akram is one of the candidates as there are two other aspirants for the job of chief selector who will replace Misbah after November 30,” Wasim Khan said in an interview at the Pindi Stadium.

It is not yet clear whether Akram will have to leave his position with Peshawar Zalmi. “That is a very important question and the PCB is considering that,” one of the PCB officials told The News.