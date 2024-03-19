The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 ended with the victory of Islamabad United.

In the final of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9, Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans in an exciting match and won the title.

Multan’s target of 160 runs was achieved by Islamabad United on the last ball at the loss of 8 wickets and became PSL champions for the third time by winning by 2 wickets.

In this event, the players performed brilliantly and contributed to their team’s victory with their batting, bowling and all-round performances.

After the final, the best player awards of the tournament were also announced.

Which player won which award? , have a look at the complete list

Islamabad’s Imad Wasim was declared the player of the match of the PSL season 9 final.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan won the player of the tournament award.

Irfan Khan Niazi of Karachi Kings was declared the Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Usman Khan of Multan Sultans won the best batsman award of the tournament.

Usama Mir of Multan Sultans was declared the best bowler of PSL 9.

Irfan Khan Niaz bagged the best fielder award of the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Saeem Ayub was declared the Super All-Rounder of PSL 9.

Islamabad’s Azam Khan won the award for the best wicketkeeper of the season.

Osama Mir, who took the most wickets in the tournament, won the Fazal Mehmood cap.

Babar Azam won the Hanif Mohammad Cap for scoring the most runs this season.

The Spirit of Cricket Award went to Peshawar Zalmi.

Asif Yaqoob won the best umpire award of PSL 9.