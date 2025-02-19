Karachi: In the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 321 runs to win thanks to the brilliant batting of Tom Latham, Will Young and Glenn Phillips.

In the match played at the National Stadium in Karachi, national team captain Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to field first, which proved to be good at the beginning, but when Will Young stood firm, Pakistani bowlers looked helpless.

At one point, New Zealand had two players out for 40 runs in 8.1 overs, but Will Young batted responsibly and brilliantly and took the score to 73 with his partner, Mitchell was out.

Then Tom Latham and Will Young put on a brilliant partnership of 118 runs and played all the Pakistani bowlers brilliantly. Will Young scored 107 runs on a total score of 191 before falling to Naseem Shah. After that, Latham and Glenn Phillips took an aggressive approach and scored 125 runs in the last 10 overs.

Pakistan’s most expensive bowler

Haris Rauf proved to be Pakistan’s most expensive bowler, who took two wickets in 10 overs but gave away the most, 83 runs.

After that, Shaheen Afridi gave away 68 runs in 10 overs and took no wickets, while Naseem Shah gave away 63 runs in 10 overs and made two players his victims.

Abrar Ahmed proved to be Pakistan’s best bowler against New Zealand, bowling brilliantly and not only kept the Kiwi batsmen worried with his spin but also made a player his victim by giving away 47 runs in 10 overs.

In addition, Khushdil Shah gave away 70 runs in 7 overs at an economy rate of 5.71 and Salman Ali Agha gave away 15 runs in three overs, while both could not take any wickets.