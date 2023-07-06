Prepare for the long-awaited perfect reunion! The infamous new movie “Babylicious,” starring Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, brings the ex-celebrity power couple back together. This film, which was released just in time for the festive festival of Eidul Adha, has completely enchanted spectators throughout the globe.

This romantic comedy promises to take you with its wonderful plot, and thanks to the excellent production abilities of none other than TV personality and cryptocurrency expert Waqar Zaka, it has quickly won over fans.

Zaka’s first film aspires to shatter the mould of traditional films in our nation and produce a cinematic experience that captivates audiences not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh, and other countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waqar Zaka (@waqarzaka)

The protagonist of the film is Omar, a hopeless romantic who sets out to conquer the world and win back his beloved by surpassing all odds in the sake of true love after being heartbreakingly abandoned by her.

The movie overcame all challenges to come to life, even the actual separation of our beloved performers. Even the difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t halt its unrelenting path, which began in 2012 and gained shape around 2017. It has finally gloriously arrived and is captivating audiences everywhere.