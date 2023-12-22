In an attempt to damage reputations, questionable recordings of notable persons’ private conversations have been made public or posted on social media during the last few years. People in the sports industry, judges, politicians, including prime ministers, and even their relatives have fallen prey to this abhorrent behaviour. The question worth a million rupees is: who bears the blame?

Answering this question, the Islamabad High Court heard applications pertaining to unlawful wiretapping. The attorney general informed the court at the hearing on former first lady Bushra Bibi’s case on Wednesday that the FIA, IB, and ISI are “not allowed to record any conversations” and that if any government agency was engaged in this activity, “it is doing so illegally.” It is also alleged that the ISI informed the IHC that it is unable to identify the source of the audio leaks. Prior to this, the IB and FIA, among other intelligence services, have also denied knowing the source of similar disclosures. Who else can find the offenders if the country’s most prestigious organisations are unable to?

Intelligence agencies across the globe routinely keep an eye out for potential adversaries and foreign agents with malicious intent. Without a question, doing so is required, but only if SOPs are followed to prevent infringing on the rights of innocent parties. However, it is inexcusable to expand these powers to covertly record private and public figures’ private talks.

What goals of national security are achieved by secretly recording private and public figures' private talks?

What national security goals are furthered by secretly recording private conversations or texts, revealing them, and creating a media and online frenzy? As a matter of fact, the policy of electronic listening by influential groups is really an extension of the long-standing practice of keeping "files" on prominent individuals and making them available only when "needed."

Those who are happily responding to the public exposure of their rivals’ dirty linen ought to keep in mind that the same tool may eventually be used against them. Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan can both attest to this, as their discussions from their tenure in the Prime Minister’s Office were leaked. In the event that the state withheld information on the leaks, the IHC has threatened to name both foreign and local experts. Establishing a commission with authority to look into the source of the leaks may be the answer.

Experts in forensics and people knowledgeable about the concerned technology can be enlisted to help identify the perpetrators and put a stop to this abhorrent behaviour. Illegally recording and disclosing private conversations is more appropriate for police states than democratic democracies. The state needs to make an effort to identify the leaker’s source if it wants to avoid being perceived as participating in these dubious acts.