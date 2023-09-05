Mr. Zubair Motiwala is a prominent figure in the business and trade community of Karachi, Pakistan. He is known for his active involvement in trade and investment promotion activities. In this specific instance, he extended a warm welcome to the Iranian Trade and Investment Delegation at TDAP (Trade Development Authority of Pakistan) Karachi to foster economic cooperation and strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and Iran. His role as a welcoming host signifies his commitment to promoting bilateral trade and investment opportunities, which can benefit both countries by facilitating trade, boosting economic growth, and enhancing diplomatic relations.

Zubair Motiwala Welcomes Iranian Trade Delegation for Fruitful Talks on Bilateral Trade

KARACHI – In a significant development for international trade, Chief Executive of TDAP (Trade Development Authority of Pakistan), Zubair Motiwala, extended a warm welcome to a high-level Iranian trade and investment delegation at TDAP’s headquarters in Karachi today.

The Iranian delegation, led by Reza Bakhshiani, Deputy Finance Minister and Managing Director of Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC), included prominent officials from IFIC and PAIR Investment. Among the distinguished members were Mohammad Hossein Mohammadi, Director of IFIC; Ms. Fateme Yaghobkhani, Deputy Asset Manager at IFIC; Abbas Daneshvar Hakimi Meibidi, Managing Director/CEO of PAIR Investment Co. Ltd; Amir Aizaz, Executive Vice President and Company Secretary of PAIR Investment Co. Ltd; and Khurram Faizyab, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate & Investment at PAIR Investment Co. Ltd.

During their visit, the Iranian delegation was introduced to all Directors-General at TDAP. Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary of TDAP, presented the diverse activities of the organization, highlighting TDAP’s unwavering commitment to promoting trade and investment between nations.

In a series of fruitful discussions, Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala emphasized the immense potential for expanded trade and investment between Pakistan and Iran, two nations bound by strong brotherly and friendly ties. Motiwala commended Iran’s proactive efforts in exploring avenues for enhancing trade relations and underlined mutual interest in the agricultural sector as a key area for further growth.

Highlighting the existing trade ties, Motiwala pointed out that Pakistan is already engaged in importing crucial energy products, including Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), from Iran. This partnership in the energy sector exemplifies the robust economic relations between the two countries. The discussions concluded with Motiwala emphasizing the importance of ongoing collaborative dialogues regarding import and export matters.

The Iranian delegates expressed their eagerness to strengthen trade ties beyond energy products, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade relations. The meeting ended on a positive note, with both sides expressing their dedication to fostering enhanced economic collaboration.

This meeting holds immense significance as it signifies the strengthening of economic ties between Pakistan and Iran, with potential benefits for both nations. As the news of these developments circulates, it comes at a time when Zubair Motiwala is trending on Twitter due to his pivotal role in facilitating these talks. Social media users are abuzz with discussions about the future of the Pakistan-Iran trade, making this a prime opportunity to attract traffic to your website.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story as Pakistan and Iran forge ahead toward a brighter and more prosperous future of trade and investment cooperation. For the latest news and insights on this topic, visit our website Daily the Patriot regularly.

Also read: Inflation in pakistan

#ZubairMotiwala #PakistanIranTrade #TDAP #BilateralTrade #IranTradeDelegation