The US Supreme Court’s decision to terminate the constitutional right to an abortion risked having negative repercussions far beyond the US, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday. The decision by the top US court to eliminate 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights was referred to as “a setback” by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization.

At least eight conservative-led US states have moved quickly to outlaw abortion, with many of them only allowing exceptions in life-threatening situations. Within a few weeks, a comparable number is anticipated to follow suit.

Speaking to reporters from the offices of the UN agency for health in Geneva,

Tedros expressed concern that a powerful nation like the United States would regress “many years” in this area. He stated, “We had hoped that the US would truly take the lead on this subject.