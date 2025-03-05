Taking a major step towards the adoption of crypto and blockchain technology, the government of Pakistan has appointed Bilal bin Saqib as the Chief Advisor to the Crypto Council.

According to the report, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the appointment of Bilal bin Saqib and said that his vast expertise and innovative ideas will prove to be important for Pakistan’s digital economy.

According to details released by the Ministry of Finance, the government has appointed Bilal bin Saqib as the Advisor to the Finance Minister in the Pakistan Crypto Council. The move aims to reiterate the commitment to technological advancement and implement a strong policy to ensure the country’s economy, digital transformation and a safe and transparent financial system for all citizens.

Bilal bin Saqib has been included in the list of 30 prominent personalities under the age of 30 by Forbes. He is a Web3 investor, strategic advisor and a renowned leader in the blockchain world.

King Charles III, the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Mayor of London have acknowledged his services to the community and praised his efforts, and he was also awarded the Points of Light Award by the British Prime Minister in 2023, which is given to people who make a difference in the country.

In addition, he has also received the MBE (Member of the British Empire) award for his services to the National Health Service (NHS).

After being appointed to the important position, Bilal bin Saqib will apply his extensive knowledge and experience to the integration of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies into the country’s financial system, with the aim of assisting in the development of a robust and world-class regulatory framework for digital assets.

In addition, he will also provide advisory services to the Ministry of Finance on the use of artificial intelligence to increase government efficiency, improve decision-making processes and promote innovation in public sector operations.

The appointment of Bilal Bin Saqib is a significant step in Pakistan’s cryptocurrency sector, which will not only ensure financial security but will also help in better understanding the potential impact of cryptocurrency on the country’s economy by assessing its impact.

The appointment of Bilal Bin Saqib reflects our commitment not only to embrace emerging technologies but also to create a safe and transparent financial system.

He said that we are confident that he will play a key role in establishing a strong and effective regulatory framework for Pakistan’s crypto sector.

Commenting on his appointment, Bilal Bin Saqib said that cryptocurrency and blockchain are technologies with immense potential, especially for the youth, who are the drivers of our country’s digital future.

He said that with the right strategy and regulatory framework, we can not only empower the youth of our country but also make Pakistan a global leader in this sector by promoting economic development.