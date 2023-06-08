MUMBAI: Late singer Lata Mangeshkar was once tried to kill by poisoning after which she was seriously ill for 3 months.

The Indian media has revealed in its report that after the death of Bulbul-i-Hind Lata Mangeshkar, many secrets were revealed, one of which was that she had been poisoned once in her life.

In the book ‘Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice’ by author Nasreen Muni Kabir, the late singer revealed that in 1962, she fell very ill and could not even sing for 3 months.

The singer wrote in the book that one morning when he woke up, he had severe pain in his stomach and vomited profusely, after which a doctor was called to his house and it was found that he had been poisoned with ‘slow poison’.

The singer said that her sister Usha Mangeshkar suspected that a domestic servant or cook might be involved in this work, so she took the responsibility of cooking my food and asked the servants to stay away from me.

Lata Mangeshkar further stated in Nasreen Muni’s book that after that a servant of her house ran away without informing and without taking salary as if he had been sent by someone as part of a plan to poison me.

However, who was the poisoner and who sent him remained a mystery. Lata Mangeshkar was seriously ill for 3 months after the incident but after recovery she started singing again and recorded many popular songs.

It should be remembered that the late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2020 at the age of 92 after a long illness.