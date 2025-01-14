Many people believe that shoes were invented by the ancient Romans or Greeks, but this is not true.

Although the Romans and Greeks were among the first to make various types of shoes, neither civilization invented shoes or sandals.

In fact, no one is credited with inventing shoes because they have been around for thousands of years. The oldest shoes are sandals made of bark, which date back to 7000-8000 BC.

Sandals made of sagebrush bark (a type of plant) were discovered in a cave in Oregon in 1938, and these sandals are the oldest.

Similarly, in 2008, an ancient shoe was found in a cave in Armenia, its date is said to be 3500 BC.

Iceman shoes; These shoes date back to 3300 BC and were made of brown bear skin, deer skin, and bark string.

Egyptian Sandals: These sandals date back to 120,000 BC and are one of the earliest examples of sandals.