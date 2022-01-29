TOKYO: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it is looking into allegations a regional director in Asia bullied staff, used racist language, and leaked sensitive vaccine data to Japan, accusations the official denies.

WHO said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday it “is aware of the allegations and is taking all appropriate steps to follow up on the matter,” following a report on the complaints by the Associated Press.

In a statement provided by the WHO, Takeshi Kasai, the Manila-based director of the Western Pacific region, acknowledged being “hard on staff” but rejected charges of racism or that he shared confidential information with Japan. He wrote that he was considering how to improve his management style and the work environment.

Kasai did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment by Reuters.

Japan’s health and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the alleged leaks of vaccine data.

The AP reported on Thursday the abuse charges were outlined in an internal complaint filed in October and in an email last week, sent by “concerned WHO staff” to its senior leadership.

Kasai’s authoritarian style has led to the departure of more than 55 key staff in the past year and a half, and most of them have not been replaced, the report quoted unidentified WHO staff as saying in the email.