The World Health Organization (WHO) recently announced the cancellation of a mission to deliver urgently needed medical supplies to northern Gaza due to a lack of security guarantees. This marks the fourth time since December 26th that the WHO has been unable to carry out its planned mission to Al-Awda Hospital and the central drug store in northern Gaza.

Challenges Faced:

According to the WHO office in the occupied Palestinian territories, heavy bombardment, movement restrictions, and interrupted communications have made it extremely difficult to regularly and safely deliver medical supplies across Gaza, particularly in the north. The situation has persisted for 12 days, severely hampering the provision of essential medical aid to the region.

Impact on Healthcare:

The canceled delivery was intended to sustain the operations of five hospitals in the northern part of Gaza. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed shock at the scale of health needs and devastation in northern Gaza. He emphasized that further delays would result in increased death and suffering among the population.

Withdrawal of Aid Groups:

In addition to the WHO's canceled mission, the International Rescue Committee aid group and the Medical Aid for Palestinians charity were forced to withdraw their emergency medical team and cease activities at the Al Aqsa Hospital in Gaza's Middle Area. This decision was made due to escalating military activity by Israel in the area.

The ongoing Israeli offensive, initiated in response to a deadly rampage by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7th, has led to the displacement of a majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million population. The conflict has caused extensive damage to homes and civilian infrastructure, resulting in acute shortages of food, water, and medicine.

The cancellation of the WHO’s mission to deliver medical supplies to northern Gaza highlights the challenging conditions faced by healthcare providers in the region. The situation in Gaza, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict and military activities, has created a humanitarian crisis with severe consequences for the population. Urgent efforts are needed to address the medical needs of the people in Gaza and ensure the safe delivery of essential supplies.