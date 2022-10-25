The T20 World Cup match between the two bitter rivals, Pakistan and India, was thrilling for cricket fans to watch, however one Indian fan died due to cardiac arrest during the competition.

The police reported that Bitu Gogoi and his pals had travelled to a theatre to watch the sport being streamed live in Assam, India.The 34-year-old passed out while watching the game, was swiftly rushed to a local hospital, and was later confirmed dead there.

According to the medical professionals, Gogoi’s cardiac arrest was caused by the loud noises made by the audience within the theatre. An autopsy of the man’s body has been requested.The incident is the subject of a police investigation.According to the deceased’s relatives, Gogoi had no medical conditions and was in perfect health.