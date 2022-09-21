On Wednesday, it was made public that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had conversations with international leaders outside of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in which he briefed them of the flood crisis in Pakistan.

In my interactions with the world leaders on the sidelines of #UNGA Session, I apprised them of the flood disaster & highlighted the need for a collective action to deal with climate change. I also told them Pakistan is keen to build partnerships in the realms of trade & economy. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 21, 2022

The prime minister emphasised the importance of collective action in the fight against climate change. “I also informed them that Pakistan is keen to build cooperation in the spheres of trade and economy,” he continued in a tweet. The two leaders discussed the catastrophic floods that ravaged Pakistan, according to Kerry’s tweet.he $55 million in help that the US has already contributed.

He continued, “My heart goes out to the affected areas and the people of Pakistan.”The prime minister will attend a dinner reception that US President Joe Biden will host in addition to meeting other leaders.

PM Shehbaz’s activities will also include meetings with Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, Antonio Guterres, Premier Li Keqiang of China, and Fumio Kishida of Japan.Pakistan needs to invest more to be climate resilient: FM Bilawal

US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of 77th session of #UNGA During the meeting, both leaders discussed adverse impacts of climate change & disaster caused by climate change-induced floods in Pakistan.#UNGA77 pic.twitter.com/kQk1nC6xfy — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 21, 2022

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised the need for utilising the private sector in constructing resilience covering infrastructure construction, renewable energy, livelihood and businesses for women, and revitalization of agriculture during a conference with Scott Nathan, the head of the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), a US organisation that invests money in lower and middle-income countries.

.@CMShehbaz and I discussed Pakistan’s devastating floods, the $55 million in US humanitarian assistance thus far, and the urgent need to work together to fight the climate crisis and prevent future tragedies. My heart goes out to the affected communities and the Pakistani people pic.twitter.com/tLMX1xK1gm — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) September 21, 2022

He emphasised that for Pakistan to create climate resilience, a “major investment” would be needed.In order to ensure that we appropriately address the challenge of climate change, Bilawal stated that mobilising additional funding through organisations like DFC, including through coordinated efforts with other development finance institutions, was essential.