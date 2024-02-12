The best-selling smartphone in the world in 2023 was not a cheap Android device, but Apple’s most expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This claim was made by Canalys, a smartphone sales statistics company, in a report that listed the top 10 best-selling phones in 2023.

7 out of 10 smartphones on the list are iPhones manufactured by Apple.

In fact, the top 5 smartphones are manufactured by Apple.

According to the report, the best-selling phone worldwide in 2023 was the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which sold 3.4 million units.

In second place was surprisingly the iPhone 15 Pro Max which was introduced in September 2023.

33 million units of iPhone 15 Pro Max were sold in 3 months.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 were the 3rd to 5th best-selling smartphones respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro came in at number 7 while the iPhone 15 came in at number 10 in the segment.

Apart from Apple, the 6th, 8th and 9th positions in this list were held by Samsung smartphones.