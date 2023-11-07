The magic of Bollywood’s evergreen movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ still resonates not only with the people of the past but also with the current generation, this is a film that people would love to watch even today with such intensity and enthusiasm. are

The film was released on 5th November 1999, now 24 years have passed, the film proved to be a super hit film of 1999 and 2000.

But did you know that some other actors were approached earlier for the roles you see in the film, like ‘Dr Preeti’ played by actress Sonali Bendre in the film?

Raveena Tandon was first approached for the role of Preeti to replace Salman Khan’s heroine Sonali, but she declined the offer, and the role was forever attributed to Sonali Bendre.

Which role was Madhuri offered in the film?

According to Indian media reports, Madhuri Dixit used to be the favorite heroine of director Sooraj Barjatia in the 90s. Madhuri revealed in an old interview that the director contacted her when the casting was being done for this film. What did

According to Madhuri, at that time Sooraj Barjatia was confused about which role to cast Madhuri, later the actress was offered the role of the eldest daughter-in-law ‘Sadhana Sharma’ in the film which was later played by actress Tabsum Fatima Hashmi (Tabu).

According to the actress, she did not do this role because of actor Salman Khan, as she played the role of Salman’s heroine in the 1994 blockbuster film ‘Hum Aap Ka Hain Koon’, so she did not want fans to blame her. Watch with Salman as Bhabhi and Deor.